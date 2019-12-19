Shop Ethnic Dresses & Quirky Stationery Sleeves At This Store In Koramangala

Looking to be slow and sustainable when it comes to fashion but can’t afford it (we empathise)? We stumbled upon Ray-Ethnic in St. Bed Layout, Koramangala and are mighty impressed with the store's product curation. Handloom sarees in beautiful indigo hues and laptop bags made of khadi will definitely have colleagues turning their heads. Palazzo pants with matching kurtas in floral prints and ethnic motifs will look great for weddings and festivals.

Long ethnic dresses paired with dupattas from here look marvellous and give you a new reason to attend more family gatherings. Shorter, sleeveless dresses are great for summer wear and are functional as well (they have pockets!). Jewellery like earrings, fabric necklaces and clutches can also be found here so you’re sure to walk out of the store with a full look in a bag. Tote bags with traditional prints, notebooks with kalamkari designs and laptop bags with vegetable dyed designs are available for a loot. If you lack a sense of fashion, head here because we can assure you that anything you pick is going to be elegant!

