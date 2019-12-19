Upholstery, Home Linens And Drapes : Renovate Your Home With This Store In Indiranagar

In the process of renovating your home sweet home? Head to Renovate, a home decor boutique in Indiranagar and find budget-friendly home decor, bed linen, upholstery, and curtains. This little store stocks up on a variety of fabrics in different textures and hues of reds, yellows, greens and blues for your furniture. Find curtains made up of organza, muslin, nylon net and synthetic fabrics with earthy, floral and checkered patterns. It is priced at INR 300 and upwards per meter for the fabrics sold here. D'decor, Milange, MK Hanger are a few brands that they stock up on.

If you are looking for classy and regal curtains, you wouldn't be disappointed. Find curtains with embroidery, floral appliques and digital prints that would accentuate your space. They also specialise in upholstery and stock up on a diverse range of fabrics. They also sell bed linen and table linen by D'decor and cushion covers made out of silk, velvet, and cotton with patchwork, prints of leaves and paisleys. They currently have a buy one get one free on cushion covers (16x16, 12x12). Find wall clocks in pastel shades with prints of butterflies and earthy accents but they have a limited collection. Cash on the up to 50 per cent off promotion that Renovate is offering as part of their 10 year anniversary and refurbish your home without breaking the bank.