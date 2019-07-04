BBQ, Buffets And Brunch: Your Guide To Eating Out In Marathahalli

In case, you haven’t received the memo yet, Marathahalli is Bangalore’s unofficial buffet and barbecue destination. Restaurant after restaurant crams its tables with endless offerings. From BBQ meats to delicacies from around the world and desserts of all kinds — you’ll get them all. While most of this is aimed at the corporate offices that crowd the area, you are welcome to get in on the action as well. All you need is a voracious appetite and a willingness to stuff your face. LBB lists Marathahalli’s best restaurants.

AB’s — Absolute Barbecues

Welcome to a food wonderland! This busy (you might struggle to get a seat on the weekend) restaurant takes BBQ to the next level with its seemingly unending seafood, meat, and exotic offerings. They’ll serve up the regulars (everything from chicken to corn) on your table but you’ll have to head over to their wish grill to pile your plate with emu, rabbit, and octopus. Once you’ve had your fill of starters then hit the mega buffet that features north Indian delicacies for the most part. We have dished out everything on AB’s here

AB's — Absolute Barbecues

90/4, 3rd Floor, Near Park Plaza Hotel, Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli, Bengaluru

3B’s — Buddies, Bars, Barbecue

A popular venue for team outings, this place stands apart from the usual BBQ grill + unlimited buffet places with its lounge-like ambience. You can settle in with a chilled beer and then work up an appetite at the foosball table. When you are ready to dig in, they’ll dish out a selection of kebabs, tikkas, grilled fish, soups, Gulab Jamuns and a lot more. Their buffet options (without the beverage option) are competitively priced. 

3B's — Buddies, Bars, Barbecue

Rooftop, 90/4, Above AB's, Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli, Bengaluru

Saffron

Located in Radisson Blu, Saffron is just the place to visit when you want to pull out all the stops. They specialise in North West Frontier Province cuisine and the menu comes with all the highlights. Set aside the calorie counter and savour chef specials like Murgh Tikka Doodiya, Aatish-e-murgh, and Kadai Gosht done up in a spicy green masala. You can pair these with fragrant biryanis or with their line of toasty, Indian breads.


Saffron

Hotel Radisson Blu, 90/4, Outer Ring Road, Munnekollaly Village, Marathahalli, Bengaluru

Flechazo

Flechazo has always been a crowd favourite. They too specialise in buffets but you can expect unusual cuisine offerings like Mediterranean and Asian flavours here. First, hit the counter with the Cold Food Shots before making your way to other live counters doling out chaats, dim sums, and sushi. Thin-crust pizzas, traditional Lebanese breads, and seafood specials also line up to please you. Don’t go away without trying their Nitrogen Ice creams though.

Flechazo

VRR Orchid, 1st Floor, 9/1, Doddanakkundi, Mahadevpura, Bengaluru

The Brew and Barbeque

When you want to unwind after a long day of work with sumptuous food and chilled brews to go along with that Brews and Barbeque is your best shot. You can settle down in a cosy booth at this massive restaurant with their mugs of ale and order up bar favourites like nachos, tikkas of all kinds, BBQ meats, and pizzas. They have the buffet option too if you’re interested. 

The Brew and Barbeque

Soul Space Arena, 4th Floor, 36/4, Outer Ring Road, Mahadevpura, Bengaluru

The Globe Grub

This restaurant in Marathahalli can satiate your never-ending appetite with their endless counters with every cuisine you’d want from Asian to Continental. Their Chettinad Chicken, Dal Makhni and Singapore Crab Curry are must tries. Enjoy their fine contemporary and rustic ambience while indulging in some scrumptious wood fire pizza made at their live counters and engaging with their expert chefs. The Globe Grub offers a great community style dining experience for friends, families, and colleagues, as they do seem to host a lot of corporate team lunches here.

The Globe Grub

Soul Space Paradigm, 2nd Floor, Above Bata Showroom, Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli, Bengaluru

The Black Pearl

Live out your Pirates of the Caribbean fantasies at this pirate-themed restaurant in Marathahalli.  Would you like to dine on a ship full ‘o gold? Aye aye, Cap’n! The ambience resonates with the eclectic range of dishes, serving great seafood (duh), grilled veggies, meats including squid and rabbit, and delectable desserts. For those of you who suffer from fear of pirates (it’s a thing) their waiters prancing around in adorable pirate costume will have you anchors aweigh to this restaurant for their bottomless buffets. 

The Black Pearl

Swamy Legato, 4th & 5th Floor, 20/7, Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli, Bengaluru

Chulha Chauki Da Dhaba

This dhaba styled restaurant will satisfy all your desi needs. Their ambience is breath-taking, blending the Punjabi dhaba style with fine dining. Well known for serving authentic lassi in kulhads, Chula Chauki Da Dhaba creates a whole experience in terms of theme, music, and food. Paving the pathway to Punjab with the dhaba usuals such as biryani, Kalmi Kabab, Chicken Lahori, and buttermilk, they really do go all the way to please your senses, especially your tongue but not limited to it.

Chulha Chauki Da Dhaba

62/2, 2nd Floor, Opp. Dell EMC2, Outer Ring Road, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru

Melange

When you’re in the mood to feel like the upper deck crowd of Titanic (barring the tragic end), fine dine at Melange located in Radisson Blu and gorge on their exotic buffet spread. For a relaxed date night or just an end-of-the-week treat for yourself, Melange creates a serene setting with spacious layouts, classical music, and a mesmerizing landscape. The exceptional staff tends to your every need without crossing the line and being incessant rather than continuously available. It might range on the slightly higher end of the price spectrum but is definitely worth the visit. 

Melange

Radisson Blu, 90/4, Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli, Bengaluru

