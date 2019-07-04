BBQ, Buffets And Brunch: Your Guide To Eating Out In Marathahalli

Welcome to a food wonderland! This busy (you might struggle to get a seat on the weekend) restaurant takes BBQ to the next level with its seemingly unending seafood, meat, and exotic offerings. They’ll serve up the regulars (everything from chicken to corn) on your table but you’ll have to head over to their wish grill to pile your plate with emu, rabbit, and octopus. Once you’ve had your fill of starters then hit the mega buffet that features north Indian delicacies for the most part. We have dished out everything on AB’s here.