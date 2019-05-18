Ride The Rapids At These River Rafting Routes In Karnataka

Best to hit up this place in the mornings, more so during the rainy season. And that means now! Licking off at Ganeshgudi you’ll start of cool as a cucumber and end up screaming as the quiet waters turn wild! Graded at about 3 for the most part, expect the unexpected as there are sudden dips and sharp slopes on the river bed. And that can only mean one thing – stellar rapids! About 9.5 kilometres, the route means business but unfortunately, it’s very dependent on the rains.

Distance: 460 kilometres (It’s only 2.5 hours from Goa’s Dabolim Airport though)

Drive time: 8 hours