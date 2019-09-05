Best Road Trips Under 8 Hours From Bangalore

Since the Britishers first came here, Ooty has always been a tourist town. So a budget of INR 5,000 is a bit too tight for a holiday here. However, it is not impossible. We suggest you skip visiting during peak tourist season {i.e. summers} and come by during the monsoons when it is still beautiful. Winters are an option too but you may have to skip all the scenic spots since many of them will be shrouded in mist. Plan your holiday in advance and pick a budget hotel {if you look carefully you can get something for INR 1,800 per night}. And, of course, hike everywhere. It is the best way to explore the hill stations’ lakes, blossoming gardens, age-old churches, and surrounding hills anyway. When there, make sure to live in a heritage home. And we’ve got just the list here.

Distance from Bangalore: 270 kms (approx.)

Driving Time: 6 hours 15 minutes (approx.)