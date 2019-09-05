For those of us afflicted by eternal wanderlust, limited time and limited pockets, travel can pose a dilemma. There are so many magical places waiting to be discovered but the bank balance just won’t relent. But that can now be a thing of the past. Until your wallet sufficiently fattens up to support your jet-setting across the world dreams, road trips around Bangalore should quench your thirst for new places. Don’t stress about budgets too much, because we show you how you can do it for INR 5,000 or less, provided you are willing to sacrifice the luxuries and are ready for an adventure. So just hop into your car, or onto a bike, and head off. Here’s a list of recommended road trips from Bangalore, just 8 hours away.
Best Road Trips Under 8 Hours From Bangalore
Chikmagalur
The last few years has seen Chikmagalur emerge as a must-visit holiday destination, and rightfully so. The excellent weather, the mountains awash with greenery and the endless coffee estates present you with an opportunity to relax and unwind. For a budget stay, you can pick from the many homestays that dot the picturesque town. Many of them even include meals in their packages so that’s an added bonus.
Distance from Bangalore: 243 kms (approx.)
Driving Time: 4 hours 35 minutes (approx.)
Mysore
A tour of a royal city on a shoestring budget? Yes, it is possible. A short drive from Bangalore (which means you won’t even spend too much on petrol), Mysore is perfect if you love history. You can spend the day gawking at the ornate Mysore Palace, the Gothic architecture of the Philomena Church, or touring the expansive Mysore Zoo. At night, you can settle into your humble quarters (many hotels offer tariffs as low as INR 1,000 per night and can be found at the centre of the city). For food, you can dig into crispy, golden-hued masala dosas at iconic places like Vinayaka Mylari. Oh, and they even have a new microbrewery now! For a fancy night there, check into these resorts.
Distance from Bangalore: 146 kms (approx.)
Driving Time: 3 hours 15 minutes (approx.)
Badami
A heritage place that was the capital of the Badami Chalukyas, today it has transformed into a dusty, modern town that has managed to cling on to its rich history. You can amble along old-world streets to take in rustic houses (some of them have beautifully carved doorways and pillars that are worth an Instagram post or two). And of course, there are the Badami caves and the brick-coloured, 5th century Bhutanath Temples that line the Agasythya Tank. Badami is yet to be overcrowded by tourists so you can expect well-priced hotels and restaurants during your holiday here.
Distance from Bangalore: 456 kms (approx.)
Driving Time: 8 hours 10 minutes (approx.)
Wayanad
Bordering Karnataka, Wayanad’s verdant setting makes for an ideal weekend getaway. For a budget trip, we recommend checking-in at a comfortable homestay. While many of them offer home-cooked meals, don’t worry if the place is only offering you accommodation. After all, this is Kerala. A kallu shop {where you can get fresh toddy and beef fry among other things} is always close-by. When it comes to sightseeing, Wayanad is blessed with forests, mountains, and waterfalls where entry fees don’t apply. The only place where you will have to shell out is at the Wayanad National Park where you will have to pay INR 160 per head for a safari. Looking for where to stay? Take your pick here. We also love Wayanad Wild for luxury living, with a hint of adventure! Or for total relaxation, stay at Century Village.
Distance from Bangalore: 280 kms (approx.)
Driving Time: 6 hours 15 minutes (approx.)
Kudremukh
Part of the Chikmagalur district, Kudremukh is a mining town and also a hilly retreat. The Western Ghats in Kudremukh are the main attraction and travellers come by to explore the wilderness, the wildlife and also embark on lengthy treks. You can park yourself at modest hotels here, but if you are looking for something even more basic then book a room at one of the cottages run by the State’s tourism department. Kudremukh has small restaurants and stalls where you can fuel up for a few hundred rupees.
Distance from Bangalore: 331 kms (approx.)
Driving Time: 6 hours 30 minutes (approx.)
Karwar
Less touristy than Gokarna (and therefore, less expensive), Karwar boasts of unspoiled beaches, a few historic sites and if your travel to the interiors you can also tour wildlife sanctuaries and explore the mountains. You’ll find a good mix of cottages and hotels that offer rooms from INR 1,000 per night and for food you can stick to South Indian vegetarian staples or if you have a bit of wiggle room you can dig into their famous seafood.
Distance from Bangalore: 522 kms (approx.)
Driving Time: 8 hours (approx.)
Lepakshi
Perfect for a one day trip, Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district is just a short drive from Bangalore. Since you don’t have to bother about accommodation, you can, without a care in the world, marvel at the archaeological wonders of this small town. During the Vijayanagar period, shrines dedicated to Vishnu, Shiva, and Veerabhadra were built and they are still the town’s main attractions. The Veerabhadra Temple is especially known for its intricate carvings, paintings from natural pigments and a giant Nandi carved from a single stone.
Distance from Bangalore: 122 kms (approx.)
Driving Time: 2 hours 15 minutes (approx.)
Horsley Hills
Not as crowded as the rest of the hill stations, Horsley Hills makes for a perfect holiday. The place enjoys pleasant climate throughout the year so you can drop by anytime and discover the beauty of its forest-covered, seemingly endless hills. You can also stop by the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary, that is home to wild dogs, bears, sambars and panthers. As for the stay, Andhra Pradesh Tourism runs a few accommodations here that are worth checking out.
Distance from Bangalore: 144 kms (approx.)
Driving Time: 3 hours 30 minutes (approx.)
Kozhikode
Also known as Calicut, Kozhikode is a great base from where you can travel through the Malabar Coast. Once a thriving port that saw travellers come from faraway lands to trade in spices, Kozhikode has been endowed with a rich history that is worth exploring. Apart from the beaches, you can also visit the Pazhassiraja Museum, the Mananchira Square (that surrounds the palace tank built by the King Vikrama, the last Zamorian ruler), and also the place where Vasco Da Gama first set foot in India. Kozhikode is now a bustling city so you will find a range of hotels and restaurants that suit your shoe-string budget perfectly. Don't mind two hours more, here are more places to check out in Kerala, driving from Bangalore.
Distance from Bangalore: 357 kms (approx.)
Driving Time: 8 hours (approx.)
Ooty
Since the Britishers first came here, Ooty has always been a tourist town. So a budget of INR 5,000 is a bit too tight for a holiday here. However, it is not impossible. We suggest you skip visiting during peak tourist season {i.e. summers} and come by during the monsoons when it is still beautiful. Winters are an option too but you may have to skip all the scenic spots since many of them will be shrouded in mist. Plan your holiday in advance and pick a budget hotel {if you look carefully you can get something for INR 1,800 per night}. And, of course, hike everywhere. It is the best way to explore the hill stations’ lakes, blossoming gardens, age-old churches, and surrounding hills anyway. When there, make sure to live in a heritage home. And we’ve got just the list here.
Distance from Bangalore: 270 kms (approx.)
Driving Time: 6 hours 15 minutes (approx.)
Connoor
The lesser known hill station in the Nilgiris, Coonoor has long been in the shadows of big brother Ooty. But as poor Ooty gets crowded, people are slowly meandering to Coonoor. And why not! The little town, not too far from the army base of Wellington, will have you falling in love with it instantly. From tiered waterfalls and the most delicious roast chicken in a long while, there is plenty to do in Coonoor.
Distance from Bangalore: 291 kms (approx.)
Driving Time: 7 hours (approx.)
