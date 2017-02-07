Rural Blues ought to be your go-to spot for a romantic night out in HSR, thanks to its live music scene, Santorini-inspired decor and one of the best vegetarian dishes we have ever had — the Frito Misto.
Live Music And Med Decor: Rural Blues In HSR Knows How To Make You Eat Veggies Too
Chow Down
Frito Misto, Karuveppilai Murgh Tikka, Jamaican Jerk Pork Chops, Sticky Toffee Pudding
Sip On
Bira Blonde
Winning For
Their live music, and their pretty, blue and white relaxed decor.
Lowdown On The Ambience
The indoor seating is filled with neutral-coloured cushioned sofas and basic wooden tables but it is the outdoor seating that really has us impressed. The white walls and blue double casement shutters along the rooftop seating reminded us of the gorgeous Santorini buildings in Greece. Bonus — they also do live music in the evenings {only on Fridays for now}.
Good Food, Good Mood
We first tried the Frito Misto, stir-fried vegetables in a sweet chilli sauce and this, we’ve decided, is the best way to eat vegetables if you’re a non-vegetarian. It was just the right amount of sweet and spice and the vegetables were so fresh, we couldn’t get enough. Then, we got the Karuveppilai Murgh Tikka and Jamaican Jerk Chops. While the Murgh Tikka was the perfect amalgamation of meat and Indian spices, the Jerk Chops could have been juicier. We finished off with the Sticky Toffee Pudding and oh my, I couldn’t have asked for a better way to end the night. It was all gooey caramel and cream, and there was enough for two of us to share!
So We're Thinking...
The food is great, yes, but we’d suggest you go there for the ambience and live music.
#LBBTip
They’re currently closed for some renovation but they reopen on February 9!
