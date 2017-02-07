We first tried the Frito Misto, stir-fried vegetables in a sweet chilli sauce and this, we’ve decided, is the best way to eat vegetables if you’re a non-vegetarian. It was just the right amount of sweet and spice and the vegetables were so fresh, we couldn’t get enough. Then, we got the Karuveppilai Murgh Tikka and Jamaican Jerk Chops. While the Murgh Tikka was the perfect amalgamation of meat and Indian spices, the Jerk Chops could have been juicier. We finished off with the Sticky Toffee Pudding and oh my, I couldn’t have asked for a better way to end the night. It was all gooey caramel and cream, and there was enough for two of us to share!