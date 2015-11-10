Apart from the buffet, a la carte recommendations are Baby Chicken With Garlic Mashed Potato And Lemon Butter Sauce, Chicken Xacuti, Wild Mushroom Risotto, and New York Cheese Cake.
Shangri-La's bCafé makes you an Offer that you can't Refuse
- Price for two: ₹ 3400
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
A standard bar menu serves the purpose.
Winning for
A truly global and huge buffet spread at a gobsmacking rate of INR 1,500 for lunch. Plus a separate section for just sushi!
Seven wonders
Reflecting an open-theatre format for cooking stations, there’s a separate counter for Oriental, Indian, Continental {Mediterranean, American and some English too}, grills, salads and chats, and a whole one for sushi! Plus, a massive dessert and candy section for kids and kids at heart. The menu is a six-day rotational one meaning that if you went there every Monday {yes, it is becoming a ritual}, you’ll find yourself eating different things for six weeks.
Our lucky day
Sushi is a must-have, especially since apart from the prawn, tuna or salmon, there’s plenty for the vegetarian. Salads and chats come in two forms: ready-made options, and do-it-yourself with various cold cuts, veggies and dressing to choose from. The Oriental kitchen serves up wok specials like fried rice, noodles of different kinds in choice of sauce, as well as single-person soups with veggies, noodles and meat of your choosing. Curries {Chinese, Thai and Vietnamese} are also on offer. And piping hot dim sum too. Fish, chicken, pork, beef and tofu can be grilled and ‘rubbed’ to your taste and arrive at your table. As do chaats and rotis. The Indian section though vast was a tad disappointing as the curries seems very similar to each other. But the mutton biryani more than made up for it, so all is forgiven for now!
Sweet ending
The dessert counter is loaded with bite-sized delights such as mousses in exotic flavours like kiwi and mango; cakes, decadent chocolate pudding and of course, ice creams. A glass enclosure houses candy, lollipops, cotton candy and is really a treat for those with a sweet tooth.
The DL on ambience
The floor-to-ceiling windows and wooden panels give it a warm welcoming atmosphere. Sofas or regular table seating is available, with enough space in between to not have neighbours eavesdropping.
So we’re thinking
The buffet is great value for money {where else do you get such a lavish spread for the same price through the week?}. An a la carte option is available too, and covers the usual suspects – from the buffet to more interesting Arabian, Brazilian, Australian, Greek and German dishes.
Where: #56-6B, Palace Road
When: 6.30am-11.30pm
Contact: 080 45126420
Price: INR 1,500 plus tax for buffet, INR 3,000 for two for a la carte.
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
