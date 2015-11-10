Sushi is a must-have, especially since apart from the prawn, tuna or salmon, there’s plenty for the vegetarian. Salads and chats come in two forms: ready-made options, and do-it-yourself with various cold cuts, veggies and dressing to choose from. The Oriental kitchen serves up wok specials like fried rice, noodles of different kinds in choice of sauce, as well as single-person soups with veggies, noodles and meat of your choosing. Curries {Chinese, Thai and Vietnamese} are also on offer. And piping hot dim sum too. Fish, chicken, pork, beef and tofu can be grilled and ‘rubbed’ to your taste and arrive at your table. As do chaats and rotis. The Indian section though vast was a tad disappointing as the curries seems very similar to each other. But the mutton biryani more than made up for it, so all is forgiven for now!