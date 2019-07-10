This New Cool Bar Is Getting Popular For Its Delicious Food & Drinks

So what’s so cool about Daddy? The cool bar at Indiranagar? I have to say it’s the ambience. The huge seating, spacious and chilled out layout is perfect for an afternoon or evening date with your besties or family. While the name might be Daddy, the interiors have a Roman touch with beautiful White Sculptures as part of the dining and even lined up below the bar table. The huge flipping bar makes for some Insta-worthy pictures. The rooftop dining area is beautifully done up in white with a brick oven for pizza but is open only for dinner. Overall the decor and ambience allow you to relax and take in the cool weekend vibes. The decor is subtle and very classy. Perfect for a girl gang to chat away the afternoon. Coming to the drinks that is the cocktails and mocktails, are nice in particular you can try the sweet obsession, the green cooler is nice but otherwise, the cocktails are average. The food is decent but not great but you can definitely try the Dal Makhni Kulchas- which tastes great if served hot. The Makhani is filled to the brim in the Kulchas. If you want to add a little bit of spice than maybe you can go for the Mirchi gobi garnished with peanuts. The Vietnamese salad bowl with watermelon, papaya and mangosteen is nice but is garnished with a bit of mayo which may kill a lit bit of the healthy vibe. The desserts are nice- you might want to try the indulgent chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream, the brownie is chocolate rich and even looked appetising, definitely one dish that I finished really fast. If you are looking for some nice drinks, a good time and most importantly some Insta worthy pics you should go but if food is the thing for you I would suggest you might want to refrain from going for an entire meal. You can become cool with some nice pics from Daddy but might not be satisfied with the food.