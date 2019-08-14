Slay Your Mornings With Slay Coffee

Slay is fast becoming my go-to place for coffee delivery. They have excellent flavours and the coffee is available sugarless and with extra caffeine. What's not to like. Plus I love the packaging. It stays hot for more than 30 mins inside that cool box. So I'm in no rush to have it as soon as it arrives. Perfect for a foodie like me who wants to click pictures first. I'm going to keep ordering from Slay Coffee. What about you?