Soju, Banchan And Bulgogi: Korean Restaurant Soo Ra Sang Never Lets Us Down

All the best dishes at Soo Ra Sang are meat, so if you’re a vegetarian, be prepared for limited options. However, the banchan {side dishes} spread that comes before your meal is mostly vegetarian — scallion pancakes, fried soy beans, cabbage kimchi, braised baby potato, radish are just a few you can expect! We were quite hungry, so we ordered three dishes: the chicken jap che, chicken in a spicy with glass noodles, pork deji bulgogi in a spicy green sauce and beef bulgogi, marinated and grilled meal. We also opted for soju, a Korean alcohol. All three dishes were excellently made and all the meats were soft, not chewy. Despite arriving so quickly they were well-marinated and very flavourful. Watch out, the Deji Bulgogi has quite a burn to it! Apart from the Jap Che, the other two dishes came with sticky rice.

After our enormous meal, we were surprised when the waiter approached our table with a palate-cleansing chilled cinnamon tea and a several small slices of cheesecake. While the tea was soothing, the cheesecake was soft, fluffy and absolutely delicious! The prices seem a little steep at first, but once you take all the extras into consideration, you’re getting real value for money.