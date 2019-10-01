While we do love those lazy match days at home, watching your favourite game just gets better when you have a group of friends, some drinks (chilled beer!) and a charged atmosphere to keep your spirits up, no? And, what better place for that than at one of these sports bars in Bangalore? Our list of Bangalore's best sports bars is something that you need to bookmark whether you watch the Premier League, La Liga, Seria A, Bundesliga, IPL, ISL, I-League, Pro-Kabaddi, NBA, or even ATP/WTA matches. Some of you may argue that some of the bars on this list aren't sports bars, to which we say, you are 100 per cent right, but then again, these bars do double up as sports bars during matchdays!
Premier League To IPL: Catch All The Action Live At These Sports Bars
While we do love those lazy match days at home, watching your favourite game just gets better when you have a group of friends, some drinks (chilled beer!) and a charged atmosphere to keep your spirits up, no? And, what better place for that than at one of these sports bars in Bangalore? Our list of Bangalore's best sports bars is something that you need to bookmark whether you watch the Premier League, La Liga, Seria A, Bundesliga, IPL, ISL, I-League, Pro-Kabaddi, NBA, or even ATP/WTA matches. Some of you may argue that some of the bars on this list aren't sports bars, to which we say, you are 100 per cent right, but then again, these bars do double up as sports bars during matchdays!
Arbor Brewing Company
It's the official brewpub of Bengaluru FC and apart from screening all Indian Super League football matches, they also screen all Premier League matches, cricket matches (IPL to international matches), and the occasional tennis matches (Grand Slam matches mostly). They have multiple TVs mounted on the walls inside, but our favourite is the big screen outside with the community table.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Big Pitcher
Spread across five floors, Big Pitcher on Old Airport Road has multiple TVs and big screens spread out all around for you to watch your match. They are big on Premier League and IPL and cricket matches, and you can make use of their happy hours and deals whenever you are there with a big group for matchday live screenings.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Cibo Esca
Probably one of the most popular hangout spots and sports bar in Vijaynagar, Cibo Esca has a selection of starters to fuel up on while you watch your game. Think of Chinese, Mangalorean, North Indian and Continental appetisers to spoil you for choice. And, some upbeat EDM music to add to the mood. Pocket-friendly rates, happy hours and the rooftop seating are other highlights here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Doff
This is a bit of a classic spot for a night of sports, with TV screens all around, happy hours till 8pm and a killer ambience, you’re in for a game night marathon here. Whether it’s cheering for Messi, Kane, or Ki Sung-yueng, there’s something for everyone here. The cane seating, artificial grass floors and endless mugs of beer that you’re gonna order only make this a perfect sports viewing experience, do you not agree? And maybe catch a game of foosball at halftime, to keep the adrenaline pumping, huh? To eat, keep it simple with some peanuts and french fries, or go one better with their jalapeno cheese balls!
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Fandom At Gilly's Redefined
It's not just a live music venue, but Fandom also screens important matches especially football (mainly derbies and Premier League matches) and cricket. You are likely to find hundreds of people with their eyes peeled on all screens in the place, cheering their favourite teams on while munching on some good food and going through beers like nobody’s business! Order a pitcher of the good stuff and a plate of Guntur chicken tikka and you’re set for a sports-filled night!
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Hammered
Whether you are hitting up the Cunningham Road or the HSR Layout one, one thing's guaranteed -- large screen to watch your team play. Only football and cricket are screened here, and by default only the most popular matches are showcased here. But hey, nothing like watching your team play along with some solid cocktails, beer, and bar nibbles.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Obsidian Sports And Music Bar
The plush decor, comfortable seating and the relaxed ambience promise you a great viewing experience. Add on some of their signature pizzas and you’ve just got yourself a perfect evening! And the best part? The place doesn’t get too crowded like some of the other places in town, so you get to watch your game in peace. Oh, and they have a pretty outdoor seating area as well.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Vapour Pub And Brewery
Vapour Pub and Brewery is the resident sports bar for Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur fans, who flock here happily to cheer on their favourite teams every weekend. With huge space and a projector showing the match on the huge screen, the atmosphere here can very easily be heard and felt in the pubs the UK! Pair the excitement and adrenaline with their selection of craft beers and bar bites including Nuts Masala and Vapour Fries. Watch your favourite team and indulge in solid banter here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Xtreme Sports Bar
Apart from their regular screenings of games, this sports-themed bar is also known for their great parties (from EDM Nights and Karaoke Nights to Ladies Nights) and happy hours. And it’s not just cricket and football that you’ll get to watch. They also screen tennis matches, Formula 1 races and Mixed Martial Arts fights! Want more reason to head there? They have extended happy hours on match days! Oh, and Indian and Western specials to tuck into along with your choice of tipple.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Comments (0)