Premier League To IPL: Catch All The Action Live At These Sports Bars

While we do love those lazy match days at home, watching your favourite game just gets better when you have a group of friends, some drinks (chilled beer!) and a charged atmosphere to keep your spirits up, no? And, what better place for that than at one of these sports bars in Bangalore? Our list of Bangalore's best sports bars is something that you need to bookmark whether you watch the Premier League, La Liga, Seria A, Bundesliga, IPL, ISL, I-League, Pro-Kabaddi, NBA, or even ATP/WTA matches. Some of you may argue that some of the bars on this list aren't sports bars, to which we say, you are 100 per cent right, but then again, these bars do double up as sports bars during matchdays!

