Sequins, Zari Borders & Buttons: Everything You Need, You Will Find At This Store Off Comm Street

DIYers! Sri Pydal Novelty, near Commercial Street, is the motherload for all your outfit embellishment and accessory needs. Borders, laces, button, sequins, wool — you name it and you will get it, all at pocket-friendly prices. Since the 1940s, Sri Pydal Novelty has specialised in all kinds of embellishments that can jazz up a plain outfit. The stores stacks up endless options in lace — everything from simple, thin ones to ones that feature heavy beadwork starting at INR 100 for a bundle. Similarly, they have borders with mirror work, intricate needlework, zari, sequin, and beadwork. You, or your tailor, can simply add these to a saree, salwar, or a dress (if you want to give it an ethnic touch) and you’ll have a dazzling outfit to add to your wardrobe.

They source their products from all over India, so you can expect authentic pieces from different regions. You can also spend your time here picking through their selection of buttons that come in different sizes, colours, and shapes. Tassels for your saree blouses, sequins, patches, and stones are available too. R. Padham, the third-generation owner of the store, says that he always picks up the latest accessories and embellishments and he does it before they hit other stores in the city. Sri Pydal is also a great place to get your supplies if you are into needlework of any sort. They have threads and needles, wool, and the best quality in crochet and knitting needles. Make your own jewellery? Then, they have semi-precious stones and trinkets on offer. And even stock the basic necessities for jewellery making.