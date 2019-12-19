This Little Known Island In Udupi Is Perfect For A Beach Getaway

Everyone knows that the best kind of holiday is lazying by the beach, doing absolutely nothing (for once!) and enjoying the cool breeze in your hair. If you're looking for this kind of holiday, we know just the place. St. Mary's Islands (aka Coconut Island or Thonsepar), floating on the Arabian Sea off the coast of Malpe, are a set of four islands that are nothing short of a hidden gem. Here you'll find incredible basalt formations that look like straight, sharp-edged pillars of rocks, shooting out of the rock bed. Fun fact: these formations were the result of subvolcanic activity around 88 million years ago when Madagascar was still attached to India!

As if that piece of history isn't cool enough, legend has it that Vasco Da Gama, on his journey from Portugal, first landed on these islands. He then fixed a cross and named one of these islands, O Padrão de Santa Maria, as a dedication to Mother Mary, and the name kind of just stuck on. History aside, the island itself is uninhabited, super pretty and dotted with coconut trees. The only way to get here is by boat from Malpe. Just bear in mind that if the sea is rough, you may not be able to avail of the service.

At the island, spend your time climbing the rocks (pose for the 'Gram!), washing your feet in the cool waters or collecting shells. If you're feeling adventurous, you can go even go jet skiing or try banana rafting. Of course, we'd recommend catching the sunset here - it's an experience you absolutely cannot miss.