This part of town has some really creative street art to boast of, thanks to the Urban Avant-Garde project held in 2012 in cooperation with Malleswaram Accessibility Project, Jaaga and Goethe Institut. While some of the artworks portray the quirks of the city and its people, there are a few which make you stop and think {we love the one that says ‘Ignorance is Blindness of the Soul’}. Some of the popular ones can be spotted at the Railway Station, 6th Cross and 7th Cross areas.