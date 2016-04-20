Matte Lipsticks and Smudge-Proof Eyeliner From Sugar Cosmetics

Go for their handy Value Sets where you can pair a matte lip crayon with an eyeliner or kajal, or even their gift boxes make for great presents: Vivid Lipstick Box Set {with four lipsticks} or the entire make up box Eye Spy Lips Don’t Lie {matte lip crayons and kohl with a sharpener} are just priced at INR 1,999 and INR 3,499.

Sugar Cosmetics also wins brownie points for its funky packaging {kind of like the Benefit cosmetics aesthetic} and their clever puns on product names. You will have as much fun reading the names and admiring the packaging as you will hopefully have applying Sugar’s products.

Price: INR 799 upwards

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here to shop online.