Sugar Cosmetics’ range of matte lippies and crayons in bright colours and their collection of eyeliner and kohl pencils have our hearts.
Matte Lipsticks and Smudge-Proof Eyeliner From Sugar Cosmetics
Pucker Me Up
Always looking for that perfect shade of red or bright pop of pink for your lips? Sugar Cosmetic’s selection of Matte As Hell Crayon lipsticks might come to your rescue. The lippies come in cheekily-named shades such as Scarlet O’Hara {red}, Mary Poppins {fuschia}, Poison Ivy {wine} and HolyGoLightly {a nude blush}. The matte colours are highly pigmented and it looks like one application might be enough to get enough colour and coverage. The other range of Vivid Lipsticks called It’s-A-Pout-Time {don’t we love ourselves a pun or two} are also matte lipsticks but these have a creamier texture and apparently come with plenty of moisture. Our favourite tone is the Big Bang Berry {in a wine shade}, followed by Mad Magenta {magenta}.
All Made Up
Apart from lipsticks, smudge proof and water proof eyeliners, kajal {in black and dark blue} are also part of Sugar’s inventory. We are eagerly waiting for the launch of their mascara called Oh! So Lovely! Lasting Mascara in Pearl Black.
#LBBTip
Go for their handy Value Sets where you can pair a matte lip crayon with an eyeliner or kajal, or even their gift boxes make for great presents: Vivid Lipstick Box Set {with four lipsticks} or the entire make up box Eye Spy Lips Don’t Lie {matte lip crayons and kohl with a sharpener} are just priced at INR 1,999 and INR 3,499.
Sugar Cosmetics also wins brownie points for its funky packaging {kind of like the Benefit cosmetics aesthetic} and their clever puns on product names. You will have as much fun reading the names and admiring the packaging as you will hopefully have applying Sugar’s products.
Price: INR 799 upwards
