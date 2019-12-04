Enjoy Sunday Italian Brunch At Via Milano

Via Milano: So, how much do you fancy a Sunday Brunch with a magician coming to your table and performing at your table while you are having a good time with your friends and family? Well, this is something awesome isn't it In the Brunch, you have Pita and Hummus which are impeccably good. Other Mediterranean dishes like falafel etc is there to nourish. Pasta salads are also a fantastic attraction. The buffet range is huge and each dish is made to perfection. A live Egg Counter is there to offer eggs in any form you need. Grilled Chicken in Via Milano is a must-try which has infused herbs and spiced well. Tiramisu is always perfect here, with a perfect ratio of Kahlua and beaten eggs.