Sunny Side Up: New All Day Breakfast Menu Launched At 1Q1

1Q1Kitchen & Bar has come out with an all-new breakfast menu that is served every Sunday and is served throughout the day. This famous pan Asian cuisine place hasn't restricted its brekky menu to just Asian but has American, Mexican and Asian brekky items, some with a twist. Also for the health conscious, special healthy items have found a place in the menu. The healthy shakes, especially the mixed all season berries shake and avocado shake is a must. For those who like drinking during breakfast hours, three special cocktails are also available on the breakfast menu. In the fusion side, I loved the Asian tacos with grilled chicken and iceberg lettuce. The fruity waffle is aptly sweet with the cream cheese icing making the whole experience worthwhile. They even have charcoal pancakes which didn't taste weird at all, a good successful experiment with charcoal here. The quinoa breakfast bowl and avocado toast are a must for the health conscious. Any breakfast is incomplete without eggs, thus how can we miss the egg benedict, a true delight. Apart from this chicken and mushroom quiche are to be looked out for in small plates segment. Finally, the altogether, old-timers breakfast and 1Q1 way Breakfast platter to satiate oneself in just one plate. They have specially sourced coffee from Chikmagalur and use a special technique to prepare the hot and cold brew.