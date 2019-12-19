Superbottoms - Eco-Friendly & Economical!

It is a very eco-friendly replacement of the disposable diapers that are used in huge numbers by our little monsters. Apart from being good for our earth, they are great for the pocket too. Being washable and re-usable makes them way more economical than the diaper that is INR 10 per piece and into the bin in 3-4 hours. Another advantage of being organic cotton that touches are little one’s little bums! And, they are so so pretty! The prints are vibrant and colourful. Also, this is a startup run by moms, for other moms. They have a WhatsApp helpline run by moms who are ready to help!