Shop To Help The Planet At These Sustainable Brands From Bangalore

With sustainable living becoming more important to help save our planet, it's no surprise that Bangalore has seen an increase in conscious brands that minimise damage, or actively work to preserve and protect our resources. Living sustainably can include everything from recycling and upcycling, producing lesser waste, switching to biodegradable alternatives, or just not falling trap to blind consumerism. Talking Earth: Future Cities conference is all about sustainability, right from the individual to broader policies. Over 15 sustainable brands will be there with lifestyle, apparel, home decor, and stationery products. All sustainable of course! Keep some cash ready, because here’s some of what you can expect there.