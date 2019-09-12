Relish Japanese & Korean Food At Taiki

If you have a palate that relishes Korean and Japanese dishes, do head to Taiki at Indiranagar. They serve some amazing dishes. I was there for lunch on a weekend and at the end of the meal, I was bursting at my seams as overate the delicious delicacies. Ambience: It’s an old garage converted to a restaurant and I love the feel of this place. Spread over 2 levels, it has high and low seating which makes it quite attractive. Simple yet tastefully done up. Drinks: They have a great range of mocktails and my friends tried a few which were really good. I had the peanut butter shake and that was great. Food: I am a vegetarian and despite that, I enjoyed the food here which speaks volumes. They have tons of options for everyone – vegetarians, non-vegetarians, seafood lovers. Small Eats: a) Crispy Lotus Stem: This is a must-try. The lotus stems are thinly sliced and fried and love the sweet and chilli flavour to it. b) Water Chestnut & Shitake Mushroom: This was a healthy bowl which made for a great guilt-free eat. I love the texture of shitake mushrooms. Then water chestnuts and broccoli also blended in very well with the others. c) Litchi Wontons: A unique wonton; It’s got litchi, cilantro and some lime juice placed on an open wonton base. Again a tangy and flavorful dish Gyoza: a) Broccoli, Water Chestnut & Silken Tofu: I personally loved the subtle flavour of this. Have it with the chilli sauce for an enhanced experience. Sushi: a) Asparagus & Tofu Roll: Absolute delight and a must-try. Loved the consistency of the rolls and the filling with cream cheese rendered a heavenly touch to this dish b) Veg Nigiri Set: This may not be for everyone to be honest. I prefer sushi roll over this. This is more like a rolled rice topped with a vegetable and unless you have it with the soy sauce and wasabi, it’s quite bland. Soup: a) Manchow: This is soothing for the throat and nerves. It has the goodness of veggies and the noodles add the crunchiness to the soup Rice Bowls: a) Thai Green Rice Pot: Nice presentation. Love the Thai green curry. Just a bit more of lemongrass would have made it even better Dessert: a) Mango Bingsu: A famous shaved ice dessert from Korea. This was topped with fresh mango. Loved this delectable dessert b) Date & Chocolate Cigar Roll with Ice Cream: Another great dessert that Taiki offers. The rolls are delicious and after they are dipped it into the ice cream, it turns mind-blowing Service: Quick and attentive Portion size – Huge Value for money - Totally