What do you get when you combine yoga, dance and art? Well, if you live in Bangalore, then it is The Arts Village. Hardly a few days old, this centre is made up of three charming {dreamy, even} colonial homes off the bustling St Marks Road, and is run by Lakshmi Vijayendra and Vinisha Sujay {a saas-bahu enterprise, for a change}. At Raaga, one studio teaches classical music and dance, and in the second it is all about the contemporary. Then, Surya, with two large studios works for yoga and Kala, eponymously obviously, is the exhibition hall and doubles up for workshops covering all the arts. Plus, a courtyard, making the space picture perfect, if you are more inspired directly under the sky. Oh, there’s also the cutest little gift shop complete with plants and garden gnomes.