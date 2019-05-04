The Bangalore Cafe: A Vegetarian Restaurant That Has No Match!

I would just say Oh My God! I just happened to visit one of the best veg restaurants in Bangalore. So let me tell you a bit about "The Bangalore Cafe". The Bangalore cafe is well spaced, a well-made place with everything done perfectly. When you enter the restaurant and you see how well organised every single thing is then you already have a high expectation from the food as well. And to my belief, it is a new restaurant and to be honest, I felt the place might serve the normal veg food dishes. But the place just surprised me. They had a super extensive menu and I never thought there could be so many varieties in veg menu. I thought of trying the dishes that had chef special symbol on it. I tried lithi choka, Delhi - 06 and a paneer dish. And to be honest, the lithi choka was extremely toothsome. Delhi-06 was their version of Pindi chole and was nothing less than finger licking good. The Delhi -06 were chole kulche in bonzai size and you can just pop them in your mouth for an explosion of flavour. Also, the chef understood our tastes after certain questions and suggested a spicy orange mocktail for me that was again brilliant. I also saw a couple of more mocktails in the shape of test tubes immersed in dry ice and they looked really really cool. If I had an option I would give them 6 out of 5 for their food. 5 out of 5 for hospitality and ambience And 5 out of 5 for efforts. Great place! Cheers!