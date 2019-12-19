Blue Matsya in Mangalore is the perfect homestay to check into when you are in the coastal part of Mangalore. It's a beach house located right on the unspoilt Kaup Beach with the closest neighbour is a lighthouse in the distance for company.
For A Quick Fam Jam Or Holiday With The Squad, This Beach House Near Mangalore Is Boss
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
For some much-needed peace and quiet that a weekend gateway ought to offer, let us point you to Blue Matsya, a self-catering beach house in Kaup Beach in Mangalore. The beach resort will intrigue you with its easygoing Mediterranean vibe, and the fact that it is located right on a stretch of unspoilt beach. Plus, you will love Blue Matsya’s easygoing decor. The open plan kitchen is well stocked with all the essentials you might need – just like a holiday home one might own – but it is also not overdone and is basic at many levels. The living room opens right out to the beach with a verandah which is perfect for lounging around in deck chairs with a glass of chilled beer.
The house comprises two big bedrooms, three bathrooms, a living and dining area, a terrace which opens out from the first-floor bedroom and a verandah on the ground floor. The area’s unspoilt beaches make sure that you can hike along the coastline for miles. A ten-minute walk along Kaup Beach, on which The Blue Matsya is located, will take you to a 110-year-old lighthouse which you can climb up before sunset to enjoy breathtaking views of the coastline.
From Malpe, one of the scenic beaches in Udupi, you can also take a 20-minute ferry ride to reach St Mary’s Island, an island made of columnar basaltic lava and is said to date from the time when India broke away from Madagascar and the African continent.
What Could Be Better
The only bummer: the stretch of water at Kaup is considered to be treacherous and not ideal for swimming.
Pro-Tip
Ideal for a weekend getaway with a bunch of friends or family. And while you are expected to carry your own food supply and cook for yourself if you wish to have a home-style Mangalorean meal complete with fluffy sanas and fish curry, then caretakers will cook up breakfast and all meals for you (at a little extra cost).
