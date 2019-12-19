For A Quick Fam Jam Or Holiday With The Squad, This Beach House Near Mangalore Is Boss

For some much-needed peace and quiet that a weekend gateway ought to offer, let us point you to Blue Matsya, a self-catering beach house in Kaup Beach in Mangalore. The beach resort will intrigue you with its easygoing Mediterranean vibe, and the fact that it is located right on a stretch of unspoilt beach. Plus, you will love Blue Matsya’s easygoing decor. The open plan kitchen is well stocked with all the essentials you might need – just like a holiday home one might own – but it is also not overdone and is basic at many levels. The living room opens right out to the beach with a verandah which is perfect for lounging around in deck chairs with a glass of chilled beer.

The house comprises two big bedrooms, three bathrooms, a living and dining area, a terrace which opens out from the first-floor bedroom and a verandah on the ground floor. The area’s unspoilt beaches make sure that you can hike along the coastline for miles. A ten-minute walk along Kaup Beach, on which The Blue Matsya is located, will take you to a 110-year-old lighthouse which you can climb up before sunset to enjoy breathtaking views of the coastline.

From Malpe, one of the scenic beaches in Udupi, you can also take a 20-minute ferry ride to reach St Mary’s Island, an island made of columnar basaltic lava and is said to date from the time when India broke away from Madagascar and the African continent.

