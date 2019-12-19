The Cheesecake Company: For All Things Yummy In Vasanth Nagar

Dessert Parlours

The Cheesecake Company

Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru
51, 8th Main, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru

The Cheesecake Company is a newly opened place for cheesecakes but has a vast menu of kebabs, burgers and pizzas the cheesecakes that look so instagrammable and are good wouldn’t say they are great but eager to try their menu. Located near mount Carmel college just becomes easier for students to drop by!

Under ₹500

Big Group

