Unconvential, pretty and true-blue Bangalore, The Courtyard House is slice of heaven just outside the city. Book it for weddings, receptions, photoshoots or workshops. In fact, we may just get one of the LBB crew to marry quickly just to have a wedding here.
Magical Weddings Or Dreamy Photo Shoots: Say Hello To The Courtyard House
Shortcut
Keep It Pretty
A 1.5 acre property is really hard to come by and when Diva Ganeriwal {co-founder of Kitsch Mandi} is behind the space, you know it’s going to be arty and gorgeous. Diva says she wants to keep it a bit exclusive and we completely approve. So if you’re looking for a subtle but stunning venue to get married at, or want to make a tasteful ad or shoot a film, then look no further. To keep it non-mainstream, they’re happy to collaborate with “organisations and communities with interesting projects up their sleeves, ad and film shoots, and all kinds of workshops”.
Project Exclusive
Up their sleeves however is something very intriguing. They’re working on an event in partnership with Alipore Post, called The Alipore Post Pop Up Cafe. Expect elements of poetry, art, music and board games at that one. Then, there’s also a green workshop by A Green Venture and one on yoga on the cards. Until then though, get lost in this beautiful space that’s really an ode to good old Bangalore.
The Lawn
Lush, vast and green, we’d be happy just pulling out our picnic basket and lazing about with a book here. Or maybe even doing a bit of yoga before settling down with a book. We may also be dreaming about walking on it with ‘Here Comes The Bride’ in the background.
The Courtyard
In a lovely circular style, the dreamy courtyard is great for workshops or even perhaps a mehendi functions. With trees and flowering plants, it’s like being in the woods, but with a beautiful brick house around it to add that pop of red.
The House
With three bedrooms and a living room that opens onto the lawns, how we wish this was our home. But alas. So instead, we’ll hope they open up for over-night stays soon so we can lounge on the low-slung beds in the brick-walled rooms. We are also very in love with the jhoola that’s brings in the quintessential old-world charm to the already magical space.
Comments (0)