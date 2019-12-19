Magical Weddings Or Dreamy Photo Shoots: Say Hello To The Courtyard House

A 1.5 acre property is really hard to come by and when Diva Ganeriwal {co-founder of Kitsch Mandi} is behind the space, you know it’s going to be arty and gorgeous. Diva says she wants to keep it a bit exclusive and we completely approve. So if you’re looking for a subtle but stunning venue to get married at, or want to make a tasteful ad or shoot a film, then look no further. To keep it non-mainstream, they’re happy to collaborate with “organisations and communities with interesting projects up their sleeves, ad and film shoots, and all kinds of workshops”.