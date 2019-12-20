Check Out Blue Moustache's New Avatar As The Grid

Koramangala’s crowd-favourite bowling alley Blue Moustache has now been renamed to The Grid. What used to be a resto-pub with a bowling alley is now an entertainment zone and has moved next to Empire on JNC road. A great place to unwind after a long day at work, The Grid has bowling alleys, laser tag and VR gaming zone. Their bowling is an absolute win with four bowling alleys with blue lighting and neon graffiti on the walls. If you are looking to add some variety to the gaming experience, step up and enter the VR Zone here.

They have two different sets of pricing for weekdays and weekends. Bowling, Laser Tag, and VR Racing are priced at INR 255 per person with a group of a maximum of 15 people during the weekdays. For a group larger than that, it's priced at INR 200 per person. VR experience is priced at INR 200 per person. During weekends, the prices are INR 275 per person for bowling, laser tag, and VR Racing for a group of 15 and INR 255 per person for a group larger than 15. The VR experience during weekends is priced at INR 225. They also have combos such as bowling, VR and laser tag together at INR 600. They don’t serve food here as of now and only stock up on aerated drinks and Redbull at the gaming centre.