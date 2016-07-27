Enjoy The Rains From Treetops At The Machan In Lonavala

The Machan is located in Jambulne, one of the 25 biological hotspots in the world. What we love about this resort is the ‘up in the air’ vibe of staying here. The treehouses are secluded and beautifully done-up with hardwood floors and large windows which allow for the fog to literally enter our room.

The view is greenery as far as the eye can see, with not a manmade structure in sight. Heritage, Canopy, Forest, Jungle Sunset and Cabin are their treehouse options. If you’re worried about the insects, don’t be – we were pleasantly surprised to find the rooms completely clean and bug-free – and a bottle of Hit in the bathroom for unexpected visitors. The rooms also have air-conditioning, but if you’re like us you might prefer to spend more time on the rooms’ decks for the view.