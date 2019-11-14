The Mediterranean Restaurant In Hsr Will Definitely Amaze You!

If you are looking to infuse your birthday parties with your family or friends, with serious Italy (Europe) vibes, look no further than this alluring cafe, Mediterranean cuisine in an around HSR. A much-needed antidote to the city's increasingly Mediterranean restaurant scene. This cosy cafe gives the vibes of sitting in Greece or Italy with its subtle interiors adorned with the artificial windows on one wall, and that sitting in the outdoor for couples which complements the theme perfectly. Since it can't seat more than between 30-50 people at one time, we find it's more suitable for family and groups of friends. If not for a cocktail it's a perfect space for conversation over lunch/weekend getaway dinners.