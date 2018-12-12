The New Menu At Bootlegger Is A Treat For The Eyes & The Palate

Bootlegger has come up with a new menu and cocktails list curated by Shreyas Patel. There's Sandalwood Old Fashioned, Oat and Henny, Irish coffee, and more. What's interesting is their Gin & Tonic where you have an array of botanicals, and they'll infuse the gin with your choice of botanicals. The process of creating this cocktail is a treat for the eyes. Now, there are two copy cocktails which taste exactly like regular cocktails but have zero alcohol in it. Since I'm a teetotaler, I tried the ginger chai, and I loved it. It was so refreshing and nice! They have delectable appetisers and mains on the menu. The peri peri chicken is spicy and delicious, but it isn't for the faint-hearted. The Guntur Chicken is lip-smacking, and there's Mango Habanero Wings too. Vegetarians. fret not! They have delicious spring rolls (available in chicken too), buffalo cauliflower which is spicy and tangy, and paneer tikka. Coming to the mains, there's drool-worthy makhani biryani (chicken/vegetable), kung pao chicken with fried rice, penne pesto, beetroot burger (Instagram-worthy), fiery chicken pizza, and pepperoni pizza. The new menu has two options for desserts - red velvet jar and Oreo jar. I loved the latter and enjoyed every bite of this delicious treat.