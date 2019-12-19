The newest dopest cafe in B-Town! Eat.fit cafe serves appetising yet wholesome food & incredible coffees, that will make you come back for more.

Yet another remarkable café right in the heart of JP Nagar! Bring it on! In what is its seventh outlet, Eat.fit is ideal to grab breakfast, a light lunch or dinner. And if you’re not in the mood to eat, it is the perfect hangout spot to have that cuppa coffee with your bunch of friends at any given point in the day.

It has chill vibes that will instantly put you at ease. This all-day café boasts some succulent healthy spreads, that is not only uber delicious but also high on health. If you agree that sandwiches should be fully customisable, then Eat.fit café let’s you do that! Their live counter is the highlight of the café. Right from whipping up that personalised parfait to making a customised sandwich basis your own preferences, it’s simply delightful. Besides, oh-so satisfying, when you’re eating your own created sandwich, right?

But there’s more. If sandwiches aren’t your thing, they’ve got some great salad options, oatmeal bowls and subs. However, what stood out for us was the butterless Dal Makhni and chicken Chettinad with parathas. It was delish to the core and we would highly recommend it. For a quick fix in the middle of a hectic day, head to Eat.fit café to sip on some unlimited freshly brewed arabica coffee, just for INR 100 (yes, it’s true)! For all the dessert fanatics, their Greek yogurt is divine, but you’ve got to checkout their honest desserts! You’ve got to taste it to believe it. And if that wasn’t enough, they also have around 15 types of cold pressed juices; berry mix was our favourite one!