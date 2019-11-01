The Bangalore Airport Is Super Cool With Craft Beer, Doner Kebabs, Gyros And Some Retail Therapy

The Quad By BLR at Kempegowda International Airport is something that you all need to check out whether you are flying in or out, or going to pick/drop someone. We all know the journey to the airport (given the traffic and the distance) can be quite exhausting but The Quad makes it a little better. From shopping to food, there's everything here. Given the whole makeover, even a road trip to the airport sounds like fun! Just outside the Arrivals/Departure and between the Pick-up/Drop Off Area is where The Quad is and while food dominates the area with 11 options for you, there are some retail therapy options too.

We are easily impressed by the 11 options for food which include Windmills taproom, Barley & Grapes Cafe, Cafe Azzure and Smoor (Beer, food, and desserts = WIN!). Windmills has six beers on tap (three by Windmills and three by Giest) while Barley & Grapes serves wine. All these restaurants have their own private open-air seating along with community tables in the center with The Wok Shop, Burrito Boys, House of Kebabs, and Doner & Gyros surrounding it.



You can also indulge in retail therapy with shops include Auromonde, which has accessories, bath & body products, Superdry for comfortable clothing, gifting options from Auroville, and the Hidesign showroom for bags and accessories. Gadget Plaza, Toy Port, and a series of small kiosks selling everything from jewellery to regional arts & crafts complete the lot. There’s also a centrally located amphitheater with an LED video wall for live performances and events like plays, readings, and event musical performances.