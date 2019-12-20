Get Cushion Covers, Curtains, Bed Spread & Fabric In Vibrant Colours And Proper Handloom From This Store

From the inviting facade of an old Bangalore bungalow with Mangalore-tiled roofs, to the friendly and helpful staff, for all things colourful, handloom and home decor, The Swadeshi Store In Koramangala should be your go-to place. All their products are made from pure hand woven cotton and we’re in love with the upbeat (and very Indian) colours they come in. We love that the staff here is happy to help you pick things, if you're a decor novice like me. Especially when it come to mixing and matching!

They have bedroom, dining, living room, lounge and kitchen essentials and we are coveting all. If you’re looking to redo your bedroom, we recommend their Orange Sunset Collection. You’ll have a cheery bedroom in shades of red, pink and orange, but fair warning – you might want to stay in bed all day. From their dining range, pick the colourful chequered roti/bread baskets. They’ve also got curtains, sofa covers, table cloths, and blinds, all in refreshing earthy tones like brown, orange, olive green and red. They’ll also stitch anything you need and the stitching charges are unbelievably cheap – curtains start at INR 150, cushion covers are between INR 50 and INR 60, bedspreads start at INR 50 and sofa covers at INR 150! If you’ve got a soft corner for all things desi handloom, The Swadeshi Store will have you feeling like a kid in a candy store.

