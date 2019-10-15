Treat Your Hair And Skin With Products Made Out Of Natural Ingredients From This Brand

If you are tired of trying multiple products for clearer skin or hair growth, then you gotta check out The Tribe Concepts. A Bangalore based brand started by Amritha in May 2019, they create products that are 100 percent natural using ayurvedic ingredients. All the products are made at Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh) using herbs and leaves from the tribal forest areas. Replace your everyday face wash with their face brightening daily cleanser made with 12 natural ingredients like turmeric, neem leaves, rose petals and fenugreek seeds. Use the face cleanser powder mixed with milk and wash it off with lukewarm water.

They also have a full-body cleanser with ayurvedic recipes that helps in bright, radiant and smooth skin. Try their signature product - 90-day miracle hair oil that claims to enhance hair growth, improve hair texture and reduce hair fall. The 90-day-miracle oil is made out of virgin black sesame oil infused with hibiscus, bhringraj, fenugreek, and wild Indian gooseberry. If you are dealing with acne, buy their 21-day anti pimple spot corrector and they claim that you'll see a visible difference in less than a month.

One product everyone must have from The Tribal Concepts is their organic hair cleanser. Made out of soapberries, shikakhai, fenugreek, and hibiscus, the cleanser makes your hair softer, gives it strength and also enhances hair growth. If you are suffering from dandruff, then try their seven-day miracle anti-dandruff solution made out of ginger root, black pepper, organic mint, and citrus extract. Their kumkumadi thailam made out of pure saffron and rose petals helps in moisturising your skin, giving it with a natural glow. The prices here start at INR 399 and you can place your orders via Instagram or WhatsApp them for further details.