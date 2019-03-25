Beach Bums, Yogis, Surfers And History Buffs: Varkala Should Be Your Next Holiday Spot

Also called Papanasham Beach, it is supposed to have holy waters and is believed to wash away the sins of the swimmer. If you want to stay near the beach, we recommend The Lost Hostel. You can rent bicycles here and pedal away to the beach (which is just 3 kms away) - it's also close to Everest German Bakery, in case you suddenly crave Swedish-style bread in the middle of Kerala. If you're holidaying with your pooch, stay at the pet-friendly Mad About Coco or bum it out in cute little bamboo settlements at The Bamboo Village.

