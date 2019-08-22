6 Reasons Why Pondicherry Should Be Your Next Getaway

The main beach in the city is a rocky one and not suited for swimming. We’d recommend going a little bit out of your way and taking a ferry to Paradise Beach (Chennai-Cuddalore highway) which is unpolluted and to a certain extent, untouched. There are huts to change at before you dive into the waves. The sea however, can get a little rough, so find out about the best time for a dip. You might also come across some locals preparing fresh seafood. If you’re not up for the journey, Serenity Beach isn’t a bad option.