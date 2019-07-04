This Coffee Outlet Is Here To Slay!

I'm always on a lookout for good cold brews and I had to try their cold coffee. I tried two variants, the Classic Cold Coffee and the Choco Hazelnut Latte cold. I absolutely loved both, especially the Choco Hazelnut Latte, it was so tasty and the right amount of sugar. If you're someone who likes their coffee strong, try their classic cold coffee which was just the perfect amount of bitter. Overall, I loved the first experience, the packaging and the presentation, it was delivered nice and cold. I highly recommend you to try Slay Coffee out for yourself! :)