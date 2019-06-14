Mumbai Street Food Now In Koramangala

Fast Food Restaurants

Mumbai Xpress

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

59, Jyoti Nivas College Road, Block 5, Industrial Layout, Koramangala, Bengaluru

View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

If you are looking for some Mumbai style street food like Chaat, Tawa Pulav, Pizzas, Vada Pav, Pav Bhaji, Masala Soda etc. then head to this place for some amazing Pav Bhaji, Pizzas. The service of this place is really quick and if you are in a mood to have some home-style food like Paratha or Kadhi Chawal, Chole Kulche etc. Then this is the best option for you considering the price it offers. Also, try the north Indian Chaats here, I tried Dahi Papdi Chaat and it had amazing flavours also the Cheese Pav Bhaji is just awesome with the perfect taste of pav and bhaji.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids.

