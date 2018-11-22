This Vegan Faux Leather Brand Adds Style To Your Everyday Accessories And Essentials

Using sustainable processes and handcrafting their products, you could pick up glasses cases - for sunglasses or prescription ones, starting at just INR 750. Key rings, luggage tags, card holders and wallets in lovely tan, navy blue, coffee brown and elegant cream are also on offer at easy enough prices, INR 200 upwards. In similar colours, check out the tote bags that are perfect to carry straight from work to the bar. Ladies, the peach and blue navy ones will jazz up your office wear exponentially! We plan to buy the ones with outer pockets to our collection soon. Want to be swish and customise your merch? Moon Rabbit will also add monograms to your purchases as well as customise designs if you have larger orders or very specific requirements. Perfect gifting ideas, no?