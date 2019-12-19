Beer, Pizza And Skins: Five Things You Have Got To Try From Toit’s Menu

Whether you’re on the Metro, driving by or in a bus, when passing Toit you will look wistfully into the wooden building, dreaming of being inside. Stop pretending you don’t! We certainly do. And while the ambience, concept and brews are enough to keep the crowds coming, there are some things you simply have to try at this popular microbrewery and pub. So naturally, we have a top-five-at-Toit.

Let’s not fool anyone. You go to Toit for the brews. And the Toit Weiss is the most popular (the Tintin being a close second when its available) . A cloudy, light and delicious Hefeweizen or wheat beer, we love for the hints of banana and clove. Dreamy, rich and mighty filling, look no further than the Baked Nachoes. With a roasted tomato salsa, add bacon if you want to forge a long-lasting relationship. This may be part of our ‘Last Meal On Earth’. While we vouch for all the pizzas here (especially the Pepperoni and Margherita), the most innovative one is also our personal favourite – Lamb, Fig And Cheese. Albeit a bit of a strange combination, you will not believe (until you taste it, so please do) how beautifully the mildly spiced lamb goes with the crunchy and slightly sweet figs. With a drizzle of cheese over this, we think it’s a ménage à trois made in heaven. If we were to describe our version of a perfectly filling main, it would have succulent chicken, crispy bacon rashers, creamy sauce and a crunch of almonds. Oh, wait! That’s exactly what the Bacon Wrapped Chicken at Toit is! Served with mashed potatoes, broccoli and carrots (for that healthy aspect), it’s a rather heavy meal (there's cheese inside the chicken!) but very worth it. Don’t load up on the starters if you’re picking this for the mains.

Come what may, end with the chocolate cake (it's called the Layer Cake on the menu). It’s not just any old cake as well — it’s a deep dark one. While most places try to sweeten cakes, these guys have struck the balance of bittersweet for this large cake. Oh! And it’s flambéed so expect some drama at the table. Accompanied by whipped cream (which you don’t actually need), it’s quite a meal by itself. We sometimes hit up this beer house just for a quick beer and cake — the stuff dreams are made of, you see!

