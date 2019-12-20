Trek, Swim, Spa, Eat, Repeat At This Village-Themed Luxury Resort In Thekkady

Located right at the mouth of the Periyar Tiger Reserve, Spice Village is just about three kilometres from Thekkady town, and is perfect be off-grid but also have the option to stay connected (as if!). With mud walls and thatched roofs, the cottages (52 of them) here are luxurious. Classic, four-poster beds, antique furniture and cupboards that I’d really love to hide in my suitcase and bring home.

All cottages are one floor, so walk out of your room to a sit out area to enjoy the rain or hide from the sun. The lush lawns across the property are also quite inviting, to just lie on, maybe with book in hand. Or just meander around and take photos with spice trees and plants. It is after all called Spice Village.

Since there’s not much to do apart from relax, the resort will fix you up with interesting activites if you like. From pepper vine tours and paper making classes to a classical dance performance and wildlife slide show, there is much to keep you entertained in this tropical zone. Can’t do without your sports and workouts? Don’t sweat (geddit?)! Burn your calories at the badminton or tennis courts, and then have a game of basket ball with other guests if you like. If it’s us, then GAME ON! For the adventurous, trekking through the forests, and exploring the rubber plantations, tropical jungles and spice gardens is a fine option. Oh! Plus a lovely water safari, where you bob down the river on a wooden raft. I only saw elephants, but maybe you’re be luckier than I.