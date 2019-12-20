Pizzas In Three Sizes, Killer Milkshakes And Avocado Salad: Try Trick Or Treat On Brigade Road

Trick or Treat does an international menu with Indian options as well, so you have plenty to choose from. The appetisers have cheesy tortillas to baby corn tempura, and peri-peri chicken satays. For the main course, the pizzas come in three sizes, making it easier if you would like to choose more than just one. Try the seafood pizza or the Christina, which has eggplant, goat cheese and balsamic reduction.

For healthier options, the salads are wholesome with delicious dressings. The fresh mint watermelon and feta salad is a balance of salty and sweet while the Southwestern Salad appeals to avocado lovers with a buttermilk ranch dressing. We are giving a thumbs up to Trick or Treat’s burgers also. The chicken Parmesan is crispy with a serve of homemade nachos, while the spicy fish fillet is served with jalapenos and gherkins.