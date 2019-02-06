Jungle Gym, Slides And Plenty Of Fun: This HSR Kid's Play Centre Is Perfect For The Little Ones

If you have a kid or a sibling between the age of one and 10, then you surely must know that he or she is a bundle of energy waiting to be let loose. Luckily for you, you can let them run wild in the safe and fun environment of Tumble Town in HSR. It's spread across two floors, with one floor dedicated to toddlers and littler ones, while the other one's for older kids.

The bigger play area has a jungle gym, plenty of slides including a tube slide, a ball pit, ladders, and an obstacle course. Kids will love the fact that all the slides lead into the ball pit. We are already loving how cool the jungle gym is with hanging ropes, climbing cones, and swings. The centre also has space and seating for parents to chill and catch up with other parents. For the next kiddy party, skip the trouble at home, and host it at Tumble Town instead.

