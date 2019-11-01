Looking to eat your heart out and drink till you drop but within a budget? Worry not! We have got your back. Here are the top seven places with crazy deals on unlimited food and drinks around Bangalore
Get Unlimited Food & Drinks Offers At These Places
The Bengaluru Brasserie - Hyatt Centric
Located at MG Road, The Bengaluru Brasserie by Hyatt Centric is all set to make your Sundays eventful with 'Sundaze'. Enjoy unlimited drinks and burgers at just INR 1,900 with access to the pool from 1 PM to 5 PM. Not just this, they also have a salad bar for all those health conscious eaters along with DJ spinning some tracks to make your Sunday better.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Aqua - The Park, MG Road
Chilling by the pool, sipping on a few drinks and just forgetting the world for a little while sounds like a dream, doesn't it? Aqua at The Park, Bangalore brings it to life. Enjoy unlimited IMFL drinks from 5 PM to 9 PM, every day at just INR 999! Yes, you read it right, every day of the week, including weekends. If you are heading out for a gig or any party, this is a great place to pregame with your squad or just go on a boozy date with bae.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Onesta
Onesta, one of Bangalore's favourite pizza chains, is nothing but a pizza party with their unlimited pizzas, all day, every day. Serving both Veg and Non-Veg Pizzas, you can gobble up on unlimited pizzas for just INR 349 and INR 379 respectively. The offer also includes a drink and desserts to add to the pizza experience. It is a good deal for a pizza lover or if you are going out with a group of friends, or even a date.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Smoke House Deli
Smoke House Deli not only keeps your tummy happy with their European food but also with some unlimited offers on drinks. They offer unlimited beer (selected brands), unlimited sangria (red and white wine) at INR 1,099 and also unlimited cocktails at INR 1,099 (selected ones). Take note, the unlimited offers are valid for 3 hours per person on all days. So now, drink and be merry with Smoke House Deli.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Cafe Felix
Looking to drink on a weekday or just kill some time as your family or friend is shopping at 1 MG Mall? Head straight to Cafe Felix at 1 MG and cash on their Happy Hour offer. They offer unlimited beer (Budweiser) at INR 999 (plus taxes) and unlimited sangria (Red/White) at INR 1,099 (plus taxes). The offer is valid from Monday to Friday from 12 Noon to 11 PM.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Red Rhino
If you just can't have one single food option and always crave for more, Red Rhino has got you covered. Red Rhino offers unlimited food from 12 noon to 3 PM every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday for a limited period at INR 699 per person. With a rotating food menu on these three days, one can choose from salads like Red Rhino Greek Salad, Appetizers like Crispy Chicken Drummettes in Huna sauce, Oriental Stir Fry Counter, Grilled Fish, and Stir Fried Veggies in Soy Garlic Sauce for mains, Coffee Panna Cota for desserts and much more. Freshly brewed beers are also available on a la carte to go with the food. Eat all that you can and leave Red Rhino with a happy stomach and happy wallet.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Shakesbiere
Unlimited beer on any given day sounds like a good idea, doesn't it? Head to ShakesBierre and enjoy and visit The Bard's Helmet for unlimited craft beers for INR 699 from Sunday to Thursday from 12 PM to 11 PM and Friday to Saturday from 12 PM to 6 PM.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
