Get Unlimited Food & Drinks Offers At These Places

If you just can't have one single food option and always crave for more, Red Rhino has got you covered. Red Rhino offers unlimited food from 12 noon to 3 PM every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday for a limited period at INR 699 per person. With a rotating food menu on these three days, one can choose from salads like Red Rhino Greek Salad, Appetizers like Crispy Chicken Drummettes in Huna sauce, Oriental Stir Fry Counter, Grilled Fish, and Stir Fried Veggies in Soy Garlic Sauce for mains, Coffee Panna Cota for desserts and much more. Freshly brewed beers are also available on a la carte to go with the food. Eat all that you can and leave Red Rhino with a happy stomach and happy wallet.