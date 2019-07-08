Stock Up On Channapatna Toys And Home Decor From This Store In Indiranagar

Located in Indiranagar, Varnam Craft Collective takes you on a trip down memory lane with their collection of wooden toys and decor. Handcrafted by local artisans of the toy town of Channapatna, Varnam stocks up on wooden and colourful lac-turnery toys, decor pieces and jewellery. Varnam which translates to colours is a testimony to the store as it is colourful and has products that are totally insta-worthy. Varnam was started as an attempt to revive this 200-year-old toy craft. Find beautiful pieces of toys such as Dasara Dolls, Bajaj Scooter models, Pulli Kollam or famously known as solitaire, kitchen decor such as fridge magnets, bottle and cork opener wit cute little bird handles starting at INR 150 and upwards.

They also sell home decor, lamp shades, wall hangers and storage jars made by the artisans of Channapatna. The range of Channapatna jewellery is my favourite. The chunky bangles in bright reds, yellows and greens and the circle of life necklace add a hint of Indie vibe to any outfit. Not just Channapatna, they also stock up on adorable block printed clothing for men, women and children with prints of birds, toys, clouds and seahorses starting at INR 1,250. Find handloom sarees such as Chettinad cotton, muslin with quirky block prints of balloons, toys and Udupi handlooms starting at INR 1,550. They also stock up on woven storage boxes in bright pinks, blues and yellows from Kairaikudi, supporting and promoting local art.