Basic Dal Rice To Coconut Milk Panna Cotta: Eat At Koramangala’s Best Veggie Restaurants

Vegetarianism goes hipster at Enerjuvate! Starting from brekkie, you can chomp on everything from chocolate pancakes to millet upma and poha. If you are coming by for lunch or dinner, do try their Ragi Flour Momos, Oven Roasted Nachos Platter (that comes with a vegan, cheese sauce), or their Pink Stir Fried Millets. Finish up with helpings of their Chocolate Chia Cup Pudding or their very popular Brownies that are made with ragi and almond flour.

