Vegetarian Restaurants Around MG Road That Go Beyond Just Paneer and Veggies

If you’ve ever been shunned for ordering vegetarian food by your carnivorous friends, this is your chance to turn things around. Contrary to popular belief, vegetarian restaurants aren’t as meek as people think they are. MG Road, being the centre of the city, has one of the largest and most varied selection of vegetarian restaurants. Be sure to take your friends along to these restaurants to show them how bacon isn’t the only food that can make your heart skip a beat, and not just literally. After all, Popeye didn’t get those guns, eating sausages!

