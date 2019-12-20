From modern geometrics to colourful florals and from customised designs to kiddie prints, give your room or your entire home a makeover with the wow-worthy wallpapers from BC Wallcoverings.
If Walls Could Talk, They'd Thank This Store That Does Cool Wallpapers For Homes
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Quality Walls You'll Love
If there’s something that can easily give your room a makeover, then it’s the walls. Add a painting, and boom, instantly it comes to life. Or even a different colour on every wall can bring out a dramatic effect to your room. Another way to make a room’s look interesting is using wallpapers. Enter BC Wallcoverings and its extensive collection of wallpapers that instantly convert a plain old room into something striking or cosy or even both.
Wallpapering Time
According to these guys, wallpapers are a better alternative to painting the walls because its easy to maintain and relatively cheaper. And we can’t help but agree to that. The wallpaper collections range from anything between geometric prints to solid colours and to floral prints to themed designs that depict, for instance, a Victorian living room. And that’s not all, if you have a particular design in mind, be sure that these guys can create wallpapers right down to the last detail you had in mind. The Kids collection features cartoon characters and superheroes are something else. We definitely don’t mind adding a Ben 10 wallpaper to our wall. The best part about these guys is that they can put wallpapers on just one wall, an entire home or even a swanky big villa. So if there’s a corridor that’s probably dark, placing a cool colourful wallpaper can bring the space alive.
What Else?
The average price range of these wallpapers are anywhere between INR 3,000 and INR 8,000 with massive projects coming somewhere between INR 30,000. These wallpapers are printed to exact measurements to ensure zero wastage. Apart from wallpapers, they also do customised blinds wherein you can give a design of your choice and they’ll convert it into blinds. Wooden floors, mural designs, and fabric wallpapers are other things you can check out if you are really looking for a home makeover.
