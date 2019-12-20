Escape Into The Jungles And Sip On Cocktails In This Hidden Property At The Middle Of Wayanad

What I especially love about this property is that they make every effort to get you to experience the beauty of the rainforests. And it isn’t just the usual trekking. These guys have lovely guided walks along the streams, more strenuous hikes up the hills of the Western Ghats and if you have little ones, then leisurely strolls with a picnic will happily be organised. I usually get my fix of zip-lining {mention this in advance} as well as cycling here. Oh, you can even bob down the river on a bamboo raft for added excitement. For all you ‘tea-totallers’, nip off to the tea factory nearby for a quick tour and tasting.