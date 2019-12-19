Monday Blues? Drop By This Brewery At Kanakapura Road Right Away

The Whattay Kitchen & Brew at Kanakapura road is a place to be. They are yet to come up with their in house beer. But what makes this place awesome is their ambience and music. Loved the open air seating which is made differently. The food menu has a lot of innovative options. Paneer Papdi was yumm. They also have south Indian platters with a twist. Drink menu comes as full glass, half glass and one by two. Loved their concept.