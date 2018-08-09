Not In The Mood For Indiranagar? Head To These Places Instead

Does the DJ know your name and favourite song? Or does the mixologist know every second drink you take is just apple juice not whiskey? Well, this happens to most people in Indiranagar, including us. So, to help you get away from hitting up the Indiranagar Strip {yes, we’re calling it that, a la Las Vegas}, here’s a few neighbouring hotspots that hold their own over the sacred 100 Feet Road and 12th Main. Come on, let’s get out of our comfort zones. Who knows, Ulsoor or Domlur might just be the new weekend centrestage!