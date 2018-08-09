Does the DJ know your name and favourite song? Or does the mixologist know every second drink you take is just apple juice not whiskey? Well, this happens to most people in Indiranagar, including us. So, to help you get away from hitting up the Indiranagar Strip {yes, we’re calling it that, a la Las Vegas}, here’s a few neighbouring hotspots that hold their own over the sacred 100 Feet Road and 12th Main. Come on, let’s get out of our comfort zones. Who knows, Ulsoor or Domlur might just be the new weekend centrestage!
Not In The Mood For Indiranagar? Head To These Places Instead
My Little Dinnette
Serving up all kinds of nibbles – we love the tuna sub and the old-school chutney cucumber sandwiches, you can go here for a quick bite, but it’s likely you’re extend your stay for a proper meal. Parsi food is their forte and we’d kill {no, really} for the Sali Boti, Dhansak and Mutton Keema Pattice. Read more about them here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Soo Ra Sang
Skip out on the usual cuisines and head to this little place for their oh-so-wonderful, and thankfully authentic, Korean food. The best part is they have Gogigui or Korean barbecue. So, just like the Koreans do, fold your legs in at their low wooden tables {that double up as hot grills} and gorge on the lovely meats {pork, beef or bacon} that will be cooked right before you.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
RMZ Infinity
OK, we admit that there’s unlikely to be a WhatsApp group called ‘Let’s Go To RMZ Infinity’ but this place {on Old Madras Road} has quite a few restaurants, mostly QSR, for that bite before the party. Subway, California Burrito, Starbucks, Beijing Bites and other similar eateries set up shop here. And thanks to their food court, everybody gets their choice of cuisine! The latest highlight though is Le Casse Croute, the French food truck, which often parks on campus. Read more here.
Big Pitcher
Great for bar bites and of course, freshly brewed beers, this brewery on Old Airport Road, might be an alternative to the usual bars of Indiranagar. We do like their new concept, called Big Jam, which acts as a launch pad for upcoming bands. Each of the five floors is differently created – music, hookah, bar, buffet and terrace bar, so you’ll likely find something to suit your mood at that point.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
1MG Road
Be it a quiet but indulgent night at Yauatcha {or the terrace ared Yauatcha Terrace}, or an easy breezy night to begin with, and then pump up the music for a trippy time at good ole Tao Terraces, 1MG Road mall has options galore for every kind of partygoer. There is also Cafe Felix, for that restocafe feel if you’re not quite for a party, but want to go out. Millenials will probably enjoy gaming at Smaash, and why not, they do have a Beer For INR 49 deal going on.
Teppan
If you love yourself some good Japanese and teppanyaki food, then don’t think twice about this one. Apart from the entertainment that the chefs will indulge you with {think tossing ingredients, cutlery and sauce bottles}, the sushi and sashimi is on point. With music at levels you can hear your fellow diners speak, it’s quite a refreshing change.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Watson’s
Whether you are looking to catch up over a chilled Bira {if it’s back in production} by the bar, have a good long catch up session with many beers on the couch during the week, this pub fits the bill. Come Friday and Saturday, it’s jam packed with folks wanting to escape the club scenes but want their fill of a party. We love this one for the breezy ambience {literally too} and comfort food. See you this weekend?
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
3 Monkeys
An oasis of beer in the middle of the otherwise slightly sleepy Gopalan Mall, this brewery currently has wheat beer, lager, the signature IPA and our favourite Red Ale with hints of caramel. Set up like a club but channeling the vibes of an pub with old-school music and industrial decor, party all you like here. Or opt for the fine dining section to fuel up on the chef’s specials that usually involve some more beer {Beer Batter Onion Rings and Lemon Beer Chicken} or Prawn Chilli Andhra Style if you want to keep it local.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Murphy’s Brewhouse
No one really parties with as much gusto as the Irish. So when the city’s Irish pub decides to make it a party, it will be one! Some nights have EDM, so that can even tick off the ‘clubby’ feel without an overdose of teeny-boppers jumping around, while other times it’s live or recorded music. So most adults are just ambling around enjoying. After all, no one wants to spill that precious Blackbear – the near perfect dark beer with hints of chocolate and roasted caramel, which we love so.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
